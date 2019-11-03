Council to look at residential street designs

An agreement that would allow design plans to continue for 16 residential streets and the documents finalizing the purchase of city parkland will top the agenda when the City Council meets today.

The session will begin at 6 p.m. in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and C.

Council members will be considering a recommendation from city staff to amend an existing design contract with Freese and Nichols Inc., Fort Worth, for work that will be done under the 2017 Ad Valorem Street and Roads Program. Council members approved a contract with the engineering design firm in June 2018 for what is Phase I, or 12 road repairs and overlay projects in all eight council wards.