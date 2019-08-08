Council hears bid from residents who want a sports complex

A youth sports complex could be among the new projects if two City of Lawton sales tax programs were amended, City Council members were told Wednesday.

Half of the council attended a special meeting to hear discussion on a proposal submitted by Mayor Stan Booker: the potential extension of the 2015 Sales Tax Extension and 2016 Capital Improvements Program, which could provide funding for additional projects. Because the council did not have a quorum — at least five members — Wednesday’s meeting was limited to discussion. After the meeting, Booker said the council will meet in a special workshop session an hour before their Aug. 27 regular meeting, to discuss and possibly decide on additional details.

Only voters can amend the 2015 and 2016 programs, meaning the council must decide whether it wants to amend the programs, decide on projects, costs and the length of the extension, then direct city staff to write a ballot proposition. The council would vote on that ballot proposition before sending it to the Comanche County Election Board, something that must be completed by mid-September if the council wants the proposal on the Nov. 12 ballot.