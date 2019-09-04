Council to discuss restoring fireworks sale, discharge

Proposals to restore the right to buy and discharge fireworks inside the city limits, and to put money back into the public safety facility’s construction contingency fund will top the agenda when the City Council meets in regular session today.

The meeting, which also includes a session of the City Transit Trust, will begin at 6 p.m. in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and C.

Ward 3 Councilman Caleb Davis and Ward 6 Councilman Sean Fortenbaugh are seeking to reverse a fireworks decision the council made in 2013. On Nov. 6, 2013, the council voted to make it illegal to buy, possess or discharge fireworks within the city limits, beginning July 6, 2014.