Council to discuss extending sales tax programs

City Council members will meet in special session today to discuss a proposal that could extend two of the city’s sales tax programs and designate funding for an athletic complex.

The meeting will begin at 2 p.m. in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and C.

According to the agenda commentary, Mayor Stan Booker’s proposal would ensure all existing projects and issues — to include funding allocated to police and fire personnel — would be completed, “while providing added opportunities to allow for additional current and future city needs to be met and additional improvements made.” The programs under discussion will be the 2015 Sales Tax Extension and the 2016 Capital Improvements Program.

In a statement issued late Tuesday, city officials said a group of citizens will make a presentation about a proposed athletic complex that could be incorporated into a revamped CIP plan to be considered by the council.

“Like most great things, this was brought to us by citizens,” Booker said, in a statement. “These citizens want to grow and improve our community and we are looking forward to learning more about their ideas for the future of Lawton.”