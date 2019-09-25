Council delays decisions on projects

The City Council is ready to make decisions about engineering needed on road projects for west Lawton industrial areas, but wants to wait before considering funding for construction.

Final decisions on that road work, as well as a request from the City of Lawton’s information technology (IT) experts for more IT expenditures, may wait until January, after the council, then voters make a decision on extending the 2015 Sales Tax Extension and the 2016 Capital Improvements Program (CIP).

That discussion came Tuesday as the council looked at items that were struck from its agenda earlier this month, making use of what had been about $18 million that became available when city voters agreed in January to delete an alternate water sources category from the 2016 CIP and replace it with funding for city-related IT needs and infrastructure needed to support industrial economic development.

The council already has approved about $9.5 million in expenditures from that category, leaving about $8.5 million for allocation. The problem: requests for additional IT needs and to rebuild and extend Goodyear Boulevard, as well as rebuild two roads in the west industrial park, total $10 million, exceeding what remains.

Specifically, IT officials are asking for $2.5 million to address system maintenance and upgrades for systems the council already has agreed to fund with CIP money. That is half of what officials originally had told the council’s IT committee they needed. Officials compromised on $2.5 million, funding that IT Director Gwendolyn Spencer said is necessary if the city wants to continue moving forward in its plan to modernize a long-ignored digital system.

That funding conflicts with another need: $6 million for Goodyear Boulevard and $1.5 million for Ard Street and Neal Boulevard. Brad Cooksey, president of the Lawton Economic Development Corporation, said that street work represents LEDC’s priorities in terms of infrastructure to benefit current and future industrial park tenants.