Council decides on $100M in projects

City Council members have completed their review process on a proposal to extend two sales tax programs, voting Tuesday to send more than $100 million worth of projects to city staff and legal consultants to be drafted into a ballot proposition.

The council has been meeting in special session most Tuesdays since early August, hearing presentations from Mayor Stan Booker and others in the community about projects and activities that could be funded if residents extend the 2015 Sales Tax Extension and the 2016 Capital Improvements Programs beyond their Dec. 31, 2025, expiration. While the council can craft the ballot proposition to create a sales tax program, only residents have the power to make that decision.

Booker has been working toward a Jan. 14 election date on a proposal that would extend the expiration date of both programs, by 10 years under the latest proposal. Booker said that under his estimates, the CIP would have to end in December 2035 — making the total program 15 years long — to generate enough funds to cover what he had estimated was $96.750 million worth of projects.

That number changed Tuesday when council members and Booker agreed to add $10 million more to what had been projected as $18 million for road and sidewalk work, and $6 million more to what had been $2 million for “curb appeal” programs to help the city improve its visual image, to include an enhanced focus on trash collection.

Council members haven’t yet made their final decision on that new CIP.