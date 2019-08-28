Council continues discussion on sales program extension

The Lawton Economic Development Corporation outlined more than $46 million worth of infrastructure improvements for industrial development, as the City Council continued discussions Tuesday on extending two sales tax programs.

Council members were meeting in their second special meeting to discuss the potential of asking voters to extend the 2015 Sales Tax Extension and the 2016 Capital Improvements Program, a change that will allow the city to fund more improvements while continuing work on already identified projects.

The council hasn’t yet made the decision on projects, costs or whether to even ask for the extension, said Mayor Stan Booker, who is leading discussions on the proposal. But, Booker is trying to bring the issue to residents for a vote in January, and he won commitment from council members to continue meeting at 5 p.m. every Tuesday “until we’re done.”

Booker, saying he had talked to council members individually on the proposal before bringing discussions to the public, said each one is insistent on completing all projects that voters already have identified. Council members also say they won’t increase the sales tax any higher than it is (the city’s share of the 9 percent total charged in Lawton is 4.125 percent). With those points, the only way to address additional projects would be extending the existing programs beyond their Dec. 31, 2025, expiration date.