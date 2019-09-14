Council continues CIP discussion

The City Council will get a break from their Capital Improvements Program discussion next week, as city staff members and community leaders gather the data that will help the council make its decisions.

Council members have been meeting weekly for a month to discuss a proposal presented in August by Mayor Stan Booker: extend the 2015 Sales Tax Extension and the 2016 Capital Improvements Program (CIP), beyond their Dec. 31, 2025, termination date. That extension — not yet set, but discussed as five or six years — would provide additional funding that could be applied to new projects, which have ranged from ballfield renovations and a new indoor youth sports complex to a new sewer main in south Lawton.

Booker and other supporters said that without extending those two CIPs, city leaders don’t have a funding source and cannot address major needs until a new CIP is crafted after the two existing programs end in six years. While council members are charged with the task of creating the ballot proposition that would allow extension of the two sales tax programs, only city voters have the power to make that decision. Without that affirmative vote from citizens, the programs will remain as is.

Voters are expected to receive the ballot question in January, if the council meets its October deadline for having the ballot proposition submitted to the Comanche County Election Board, Booker said.

Council members have been receiving presentations for potential projects that could be included in that new program, but discussions hit a snag this week when the council failed to approve a proposal creating a committee to make recommendations on social issues affecting youth in the community. One of Booker’s potential funding categories is youth-related activities and support programs, but the proposal stalled after the council failed to pass action to create that committee and place four council members on it.