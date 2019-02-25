Council considers new police vehicle policy

Some Lawton police who live outside the city limits could still take their police vehicles home, under a proposal being considered today by the City Council.

The meeting, which also will include a session of the City Transit Trust, will begin at 6 p.m. in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and C.

Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren and Ward 3 Councilman Caleb Davis initiated the item that would change existing practice and allow police officers who live within a 20-mile radius of Lawton to take home their police vehicles, just as qualified officers who live inside the city limits do. The change would mean about 15 small towns within 20 “air miles” of Lawton (and most of Comanche County) would fit the proposal’s guidelines. About 50 officers could be affected.