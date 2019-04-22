Council to consider youth council, block grant funding

Proposals to create a youth entity similar to the City Council and to approve next year’s allocation of Community Development Block Grants will top the agenda when the City Council meets in regular session Tuesday.

The meeting, which will include a session of the City Transit Trust, will begin at 6 p.m. in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and C.

The proposal from Ward 7 Councilwoman Onreka Johnson would give teens an opportunity to learn about city government via a Lawton Youth Council, a City-of-Lawton co-sponsored initiative for high school students.