Council to consider technology funding, extending CIPs

Proposals to fund IT upgrades and to ask voters about extending the city’s sales tax programs will top the agenda when the City Council meets today.

The proposals also mean two sessions for the council: a special meeting at 5 p.m. to discuss the potential of extending the 2015 Sales Tax Extension and the 2016 Capital Improvements Program, then the regular meeting at 6 p.m. In addition, the Lawton Industrial Development Authority (LIDA) will meet at 3 p.m. to make its recommendation on the IT funding proposal.