Council to consider tax allocations, airport funding plan

Proposals to allocate hotel-motel tax revenues in a new manner and to sign off on a plan by Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport to use a bond program to fund improvements will be weighed by the City Council today during their last regular meeting of the fiscal year.

The meeting, which will include a session of the City Transit Trust, will begin at 6 p.m. in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and C.

Council members will be considering three agreements that will govern allocations of the hotel-motel tax, an estimated $1.2 million that will be generated in the coming fiscal year by a 5.5 percent tax on the rental of hotel and motel rooms.