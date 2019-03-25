Council to consider IT contract

An agreement that will launch the modernization of the City of Lawton’s IT network, and proposals to change a zoning procedure and to increase housing-related assistance for low-income residents will top the agenda when the City Council meets today.

The session will begin at 6 p.m. in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and C.

The proposed agreement with DRP Global Solutions will provide technical assistance to review, design, implement and configure a long-term stable information technology (IT) network for the City of Lawton, something city administrators have wanted for years.