Council to consider city attorney action, agreement with LPS

Proposals that would continue a successful transportation partnership with Lawton Public Schools and put the city attorney on administrative leave will top the agenda when the City Council meets today.

The meeting, which includes a session of the City Transit Trust, will begin at 6 p.m. in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and C.

It is as the transit trust that trustees/council members will consider an agreement with Lawton Public Schools (LPS) to continue what has become a successful transit option for secondary students and LPS staff.