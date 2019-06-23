Council committee begins looking at sites

A City Council study committee wants a consultant to begin looking at sites that could house a new transfer center for Lawton’s mass transit system.

Ward 3 Councilman Jay Burk said while members haven’t completely eliminated the idea of using the current Lawton Police Department property for the new transfer center, he and other community leaders remain opposed to that location. Burk is one of four council members who serve on the study committee, and both he and Ward 3 Councilman Caleb Davis remain firm in their opposition to the police department site, saying it conflicts with revitalization efforts planned and already under way for downtown Lawton.