Council approves sale of more park space

The City Council voted Tuesday to seek buyers on two more park areas, but also directed city staff to explore the idea of designating any revenue from those sales to renovating existing parks.

The initial proposal from city staff asked for permission to set a bidding process on two sites that have been declared surplus: 2.4 acres known as Council Heights Park and 4 acres known as Tomlinson Park. Council Heights Park is located south of East Gore Boulevard and west of Interstate 44, in an area around the Oklahoma Highway Patrol Office. Tomlinson Park is located on the east side of Northwest 38th Street, between Northwest Bell and Northwest Dearborn and is separated from Greer Park (home to Kid’s Zone) by privately held land.

While both are identified as park land in the city inventory, both are vacant. Both properties also are valued at more than $50,000, meaning the sites must be sold by council authority through a special non-emergency ordinance and, if a valid petition is filed, by a vote of the people.

Parks and Recreation Director Jack Hanna said appraisers have valued the Council Heights Park site at $150,000, with staff saying they will set a minimum bid of $75,000 for the tract. Tomlinson Park, one of the few developable tracts in that area of Lawton, was estimated at $620,000, with city staff to set a minimum bid of half of its value, or $310,000, Hanna said.