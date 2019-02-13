Council approves new police contract

The City of Lawton has a new two-year contract with its police officers under action take Tuesday by the City Council.

Council members also rejected city staff’s second attempt at cutting costs in the new public safety facility construction project, instead directing them to look at a plan focusing attention on the police, fire and municipal court components, leaving the city jail until last to see if funding is available for completion.

The police union already voted to approve the contract that was accepted by the council Tuesday, giving officers a contract for the first time since the 2017-2018 fiscal year. Police had been working under the terms of their last contract (with some adjustments) this fiscal year, pending approval of a new contract. That came Tuesday with a new two-year contract, meaning city and police won’t need to renegotiate a contract until the 2020-2021 year.

The new contract doubles the spread between steps in the first year, creates a new step in the second year, and provides an incentive in the first year. The “steps” are staged increases in the pay plan that increase salaries as officers move from Step A to Step I.