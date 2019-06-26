Council approves new funding formula

The City Council agreed Tuesday to a new funding formula for hotel-motel tax funds, disbursing money directly to an economic development entity rather than allowing the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce do it.

Council members also agreed to extend most of the terms of the existing contract with Lawton firefighters, as the city and fire union representatives continue negotiations on a contract that will govern firefighters for the fiscal year that begins Monday.

The proposal on hotel-motel tax funding — approved with only minimal discussion — comes as the city prepares to enter the 2019-2020 fiscal year on July 1. Part of that budgeting process involves the hotel-motel tax, a 5.5 percent tax charged on the rental of hotel and motel rooms in Lawton, and expected to generate $1.2 million in the coming fiscal year (as it did in the existing fiscal year).

Under a long-standing funding formula, the council has allocated 70 percent of those revenues to the chamber of commerce, and the chamber, in turn, has allocated some of its funding to the Lawton Economic Development Corporation (LEDC). The remaining hotel-motel tax revenue is allocated to three other categories: 14 percent to tourism, 11 percent to the city’s economic development fund and 5 percent to the Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority.

A council study committee recommended a course of action the council took Tuesday: the city will make the disbursement directly to LEDC, separately from its allocation to the chamber of commerce. The agreements specify the city will designate $527,000 to the chamber (about 44 percent of expected revenues) and $313,000 to LEDC (the amount the chamber designated to LEDC this year from its own allocation).