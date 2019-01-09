Council approves funding entity for IT upgrades

A City of Lawton authority created to support industrial development will be the funding mechanism for a note that will pay for digital upgrades for city offices.

City Council members agreed with a recommendation from a bond counsel that the Lawton Industrial Development Authority (LIDA) was the correct entity to issue a $7.64 million sales tax revenue note to pay for upgrades in the digital network. LIDA is a five-member city trust created in 1963 to develop industry and commerce “to foster economic growth and stability, but also is tasked with projects that protect, preserve and enhance the environment, and develop cultural and recreation facilities.

LIDA, a public trust (meaning, the city is its beneficiary), can issue debt beyond a year and its governing documents allow it to issue a revenue note for the purpose of a digital upgrade. The note would be issued in a “not to exceed” amount of $7.64 million, which would include $7.5 million of identified projects, as well as the cost of issuing the note series.

That debt would be repaid through the sales tax generated by the 2016 Capital Improvements Program, which voters agreed to amend earlier this year to pay for information technology (IT) upgrades for the city and its departments, as well as infrastructure that supports industrial development.