Council approves administrative leave for city attorney

The City Council voted Tuesday to put City Attorney Frank Jensen on administrative leave, action taken after the group returned from a nearly two-hour-long executive session.

The agenda item — the only one considered after the group struck two other executive session items — specified the council was to discuss a pending investigation of a personnel matter involving the city attorney, and consider placing Jensen on administrative leave. While the discussion about the issues was allowed to occur in executive session (meaning, outside the public’s view), any action taken had to be done in open session.

That’s what happened when six of the eight council members and Mayor Stan Booker returned to open session and voted unanimously to place Jensen on paid administrative leave. Ward 3 Councilman Caleb Davis and Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk did not return to the council floor until after the council concluded its vote.

The council did not provide any additional details, including how long that leave will be and when it began. Jensen, one of four city employees who work for the council, hasn’t attended a council meeting since May.