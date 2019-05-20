Council agrees on minor revisions to be made in next year’s budget

City Council members agreed to make some minor revisions in next year’s budget, including a proposal to extend a utility rate increase to landfill fees.

The council agreed with City Manager Michael Cleghorn’s proposal to extend the 2.1 percent increase already applied to water, sewer and refuse charges to landfill fees, providing additional funding to help keep pace with upgrades that the city plans there.

Existing policy allows city administrators to increase utility rates by an amount equivalent to the increase in the Consumer Price Index over the past year. Those rate increases of 2.1 percent will begin with the July billing cycles, city administrators said.