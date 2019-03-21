Corvette Weekend expands to three days

The Southwest Oklahoma Corvette Club’s 4th Corvette Weekend kicks off Friday, though the fun won’t stop after just two days this year.

For the first time in the event’s history, guests are welcome through Sunday. SWOCC president Jeremy Welborn said the club expanded the weekend to give guests a wider variety of activities to choose from.

“There’s more attractions. We have a lot of people who are driving in from a long distance, so this gives them more to do and see,” Welborn said. “So far, we have guests coming from Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas and we’ve even got a guy driving his 2015 Z06 from the Richmond, VA.”

The event will raise money for the Lawton Food Bank and The Salvation Army’s Lawton-Fort Sill Boys & Girls Club.