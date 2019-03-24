Corvette show highlighted by cars, stories behind them

The cars may have been the main attraction on Saturday, but they don’t tell the whole story.

In many ways, as one car owner said, the stories behind the cars are what make a car show. To the naked eye, there might not be much significance behind a model car, a 20-year-old brochure, stuffed animals or nicknames like “Beast”, “Unicorn” and “The Blue Knight.”

But the stories behind the cars are what keep bringing people back and it’s why nearly 100 Chevrolet Corvettes sat in the beaming sunlight Saturday afternoon in the parking lot behind Apache Casino Hotel as part of the Southwest Oklahoma Corvette Club’s 4th Corvette Weekend.

Rains came and went late Friday and early Saturday, but most of the clouds parted in time for the main car show. The final number of cars ended up at 91, right around the same mark from the past two years. Each car was more than just a vehicle, but a reflection of its owner. While the cars may all be similar, each had its own flavor, and its own story to tell. It’s a big part why Todd Hall enjoys these events.

“It’s not really about the cars, it’s the people,” Hall said. “The car is just the catalyst.”