Corps of Engineers oversee Sill project

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District, personnel were on site at Fort Sill Feb. 2 overseeing operations as contractors lined up 22 cement mixer trucks to pour a concrete slab, as part of a troop training support facility.

Scheduled for completion in late summer 2019, the facility will include an open, high-bay vehicle storage space, offices, classrooms and a consolidated entry and reception area.

Supporting facilities will also include exterior lighting, storm drainage, fire protection systems, walkways, curbs and a vehicle parking area.

With fair skies and relatively warm winter weather, crews were able to work at a more rapid pace than expected.