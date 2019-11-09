Cops and Kids Picnic will be held Saturday in city park

The 39th annual Lawton Police Department’s Cops-n-Kids picnic will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Elmer Thomas Park.

A K-9 demonstration is set to begin around 10:30 a.m. A cops v. fireman rib-eating contest, which is sponsored by Texas Roadhouse, will begin at 11 a.m.

The Cache cheerleaders, Lawton High Band and cheerleaders will be there to encourage the crowd and perform. The Signal 4 Band also will be playing.

“As far as entertainment is concerned, we have two bounce houses, a dunk tank, a sledge hammer game and the possibility of some other fun events for kids,” Sgt. Dustin Dye, of the Community Oriented Police Division, said. “The Lawton Animal Welfare will be bringing several adoptable pets and the Medicine Park Aquarium is coming out. We also have various vendors bringing stuff out for kids and families.”