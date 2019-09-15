Cops and Kids Picnic succeeds through connection between responders and community

The best in community outreach made for quite a scene Saturday in Elmer Thomas Park.

Although red and blue lights whirred round and round and the song of sirens rang through the air, they only caused a couple of thousand smiles and good times during the 39th Annual Lawton Cops and Kids Picnic.

“This is what it’s all about right here,” said Police Chief James T. Smith.

Decked out in a t-shirt and ballcap, the city’s top cop was undercover as simply a Lawtonian. The sights seen included plenty of smiles, bringing one to the face of Smith.

Ten-year-old Samarah Thiessen was beaming following a quick ride through the park in an LPD Sentinel SUV.

“It was pretty cool,” she said.

Cool is something a lot of people don’t first think when it comes to law enforcement and first responders. However, that was the one word repeated constantly over at the Lawton Police Tactical Team’s display where kids handled toy weapons and armor like the officers wear.

Team Leader Capt. Robert Puccino said the interactions with the kids and adults has been “nothing but positive.” It gives the public the chance to ask the questions they’d always wanted, he said.