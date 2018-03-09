Cook bringing latest oil paintings to Refuge

Mountain Park artist Eva Cook brings approximately 30 of her latest oil paintings to the September exhibit in the gallery of the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center.

Her show will remain up through the end of the month. The visitor center is at the Oklahoma 49-115 junction. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

"I try to get over here every year," she said. "Nobody sees my paintings in my studio. So this just gives me an outlet."