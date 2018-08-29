You are here

Coody loses runoff race; Murphree wins county commissioner

Coody loses runoff race; Murphree wins county commissioner

Wed, 08/29/2018 - 3:52am Staff

State District 63 will have a new representative at next year's legislative session. 

Rep. Jeff Coody, R-Grandfield, lost a contested race to opponent Trey Caldwell to serve as the Republican candidate in the general election in November. The two were locked into a runoff election after finishing as the two highest candidates in the Republican primary election in June. Caldwell will go on to face Democratic opponent Joan E. Gabelmann.

