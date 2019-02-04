Contractors progressing on Ike, safe rooms

Hulking structures taking shape in west Lawton and new buildings on the sites of seven elementary schools may be the most distinctive feature of the 2017 Student Improvement Program that ad valorem taxes are funding for Lawton Public Schools.

The two building programs were among the top needs identified when LPS went to district voters in 2017 to ask for additional funding to complete modernization efforts already making a different in the education environment. While the $37.9 million project building a new Eisenhower Middle School east of the deteriorating existing structure is the largest, the district also expects to spend about $6 million on safe rooms at eight elementary schools.