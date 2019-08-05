Contest nets food, donations to the Lawton Food Bank

A food drive to assist the Lawton Food Bank has raised over $600 and brought in 501 pounds of food.

A contest was held to see how many financial institutions and realty companies could raise the most in donations and non-perishable foods.

“We held our MAY DAY MAY DAY food drive and this morning, we found out who the winner was,” DeDe Armes, mortgage loan originator for BancFirst, said. “Our winner of the contest is Veterans United Home Loans. Congratulations to them and to everyone who donated food and money.”

Other companies involved in the contest include: Real Estate Experts; Re/Max; CB Crossroads; P and B (RMBO;) Parks Jones Realty and the staff at the Board of Realtors.