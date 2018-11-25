Construction of Ike Middle School continues this week with sewer work

Contractors for the new Eisenhower Middle School in west Lawton should begin work next week on new sewer lines to serve the building.

The school, which is being funded through a capital improvement program approved by district voters in 2017, is in the early stages of a construction project that will erect a new structure next to the existing school in the 5700 block of West Gore Boulevard. School officials had been seeking a new building for years, pointing to deterioration in the existing school which has been made worse by clay soil that causes problems for many structures in the city.

Members of the Lawton Board of Education sped the project along recently by approving $7.38 million worth of work that ranged from $63,850 for signage to $5.89 million for heating/ventilation/air conditioning. The bid package was the third that project manager Crossland Construction Company is handling for the district, as it reviews bids for various aspects of construction and recommends subcontractors.