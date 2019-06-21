Complicated, ‘contradictory’ Che Guevara subject of Chautauqua

Everyone knows Che Guevara. But no one really knows Che Guevara.

“He’s fascinating because everyone kind of knows who he is,” said Chautauqua scholar Joey Madia. “But no one knows who he is. Everyone can recognize that famous photograph. Some say he’s a mass murderer. But there’s schools in Cuba where students proclaim they want to be like Che each day. It sets the tone for the day and what their responsibilities are, not unlike our Pledge of Allegiance.”

Madia will bring the complicated man to life at tonight’s Chautauqua performance. He was a terrorist to many, a freedom fighter to others. Madia called him a walking contradiction. He was often at odds with himself as much as he was with the world.

“He’s very complex. He’s full of contradictions,” Madia said. “He says that in order to have a revolution, you have to hate. In order to have a revolution, you have to love.”

It’s hard not to recognize what is considered one of the most famous photographs of one of the most famous faces in the world. It’s plastered on everything from T-shirts to hats to women’s bathing suits. That long black hair, that special forces hat with the adorned star, that famous face of the Marxist revolutionary — it’s become synonymous with counter culture and pop culture. It’s a sign of respect of the Marxist ideology — taken by Alberto Korda March 5, 1960, during a memorial service in Havana, Cuba. It’s also a selling point of capitalistic enthusiasm — the very anthesis of what Guevara fought against his entire life.

“Appalled is an excellent term for it,” Madia said. “I think he would do everything in his power to not have his face everywhere. There are millionaires who go around wearing expensive jewelry and Che T-shirts. There’s this endless pattern of Che’s face on bathing suits. I think he would be really appalled.”

Guevara made his name fighting in the Cuban revolution that installed Fidel Castro as dictator for a half-century. The two were brothers in arms, though they often had disagreements with methodology and ideology. For Guevara — a trained doctor and field medic — what he viewed as the imperialist oppression of the United States and allied governments on third world countries was enough to turn him from healer to fighter. Perhaps, Madia said, that contradiction is at the very core of his character and a reasoning for his many philosophical contradictions.

“This guy can’t be all of these things simultaneously,” Madia said. “He became radicalized on a nine-month and six-month trip around South and Central America. He saw several things — the unnecessary death because of a lack of healthcare, the ruins left of the Mayans and other people conquered by the conquistadors and that left an impression on him. He saw the mines and the banana fields and he became radicalized because he saw so few people accumulating their wealth on the backs of all these people. This why he has this legacy. He’s been deified and vilified and has made an impact on the Hispanics of the Americas. He’s a huge part of that to this day.”

Madia’s performance picks up with Guevara about 18 months before his death. His contributions helped repel American forces in the Bay of Pigs and he feels like he’s done all he can to help Castro cement power in Cuba. He’s writing to Castro, informing him that he’s renouncing his rank and preparing to travel abroad in order to become a citizen revolutionary of the world. The next night, Guevara will leave for the Congo, and then travel onto Bolivia — where he’ll be captured and executed — martyred to many.

“I thought that was a key moment in his life to reflect on the Bay of Pigs, the Cuban Missile Crisis and the start of his downfall,” Madia said. “The Congo and Bolivia went absolutely terrible for him and that’s where it all ended. In a way, I think if he was still alive, we wouldn’t see the deifying of his image like we do today. It would have been totally different.”