Community learns how to identify, survive an active shooter

Fri, 08/24/2018 - 4:07am Staff

With seats filled throughout the Great Plains Technology Center's auditorium Thursday night, Lawton Police Sgt. Stephanie Crawford discerned fact from fiction in dealing with an active shooter situation while sharing insights into how to survive.

In 22 years with the department, Crawford said she's seen training for police in a mass shooting situation change. It all points back to a moment the morning of April 19, 1999. 

