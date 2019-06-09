Community Expo a big hit

The inaugural Welcome to the Community Expo at Central Mall was a huge success, according to participants at the event.

The event, put on by the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce, brought together over 100 entities throughout the Lawton and Fort Sill area.

“It is going great,” said Chamber President and CEO Brenda Spencer-Ragland during the event Thursday afternoon. “We have over 100 exhibitors who represent the diversity of entities we have in our community.”

Exhibitors were arranged around the mall into groups based upon what types of entities the businesses or organizations represent. There was a section representing recreational activities in the local community; an education section representing local colleges, trade and technical schools and grade schools; an area with local financial institutions, hospitals, non-profits and other local businesses.

All of the participants said the Expo was a great event. Some, like Joe Cardenas, business development director of EST Engineering of Oklahoma City, used the opportunity to meet with exhibitors and share what his business has to offer in the way of engineering services.

“This is really a great business networking opportunity,” Cardenas said.

Ethel Pennington, who works as a recruitment officer for foster care and adoption with the Oklahoma Department of Human Services said she had also used the opportunity to network with other area individuals and organizations. She said she had gone by nearly every booth at the Expo and had actually been invited to speak by several groups and work on some collaborative projects with them.