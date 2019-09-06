Committee looking for transfer center sites

A City Council study committee is looking for new locations to house a transfer center for Lawton’s mass transit system, after most members rejected the idea of placing the facility on the site of Lawton Police Department.

The transfer center, now located along Southwest B Avenue between Southwest 4th and Southwest 5th streets, provides a location for all fixed route buses to pass through once an hour, but has few amenities for riders or drivers. The new center, long discussed, will be an indoor/outdoor facility with amenities.

The council, acting in its capacity as the City Transit Trust, directed the study committee’s action in May after accepting arguments from several members that the police station site is unsuitable. Three new council members volunteered to join an existing transportation study committee that had only one member, Ward 5 Councilman Dwight Tanner (other members no longer are council members).

Ward 3 Councilman Caleb Davis and Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk — both opponents of the police station site — joined Ward 1 Councilwoman Mary Ann Hankins and Tanner last week to begin that process. Members quickly indicated they wouldn’t consider keeping the downtown transfer center on the police station site, despite arguments from transportation liaison Deborah Jones and Tanner’s urging to keep an open mind about that site as they created a list of new prospects.