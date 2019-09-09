You are here

Commissioners take different approach on medical marijuana regulations

Mon, 09/09/2019 - 11:13pm William Carroll

The Comanche County Commissioners voted against signing off on a certificate for medical marijuana businesses, deciding instead to create a letter and affidavit to provide to business owners.

The decision came after a lengthy discussion involving several local medical marijuana business owners who voiced concern about their businesses being able to either retain existing licenses or obtain new licenses without the commissioners signing off on the certificate of compliance required by the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority.

The commissioners had tabled action last Tuesday in order to obtain more information regarding the certificate of compliance.

