Commissioners reverse previous decision on medical marijuana

The Comanche County Commissioners reversed course Monday regarding the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Certificate of Compliance, voting unanimously to sign the certificates on businesses located in the unincorporated areas of the county.

Last week the commissioners voted against signing off on the forms and instead created an affidavit and letter to give to businesses.

The reason the commissioners gave last week for not signing the certificates was that they had received legal advice from their insurer the Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma and the Comanche County District Attorney not to sign the certificates.