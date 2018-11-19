Commissioners approve road projects with Comanche Nation

Comanche County commissioners approved memorandums of understanding Monday that they said will allow the Comanche Nation to do road improvement projects around three schools.

The memorandums of understanding (MOUs) with the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) is one of the steps necessary to allow the Comanche Nation’s transportation division to participate in a road repair program targeting the streets around Sterling Public Schools, Geronimo Public Schools and Chattanooga Public Schools. BIA approval means tribal and county officials can continue with a program that will end with greatly improved roads around those schools, commissioners said.