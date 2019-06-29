Commissioners agree to amend downtown zoning regs

The City Planning Commission agreed that day care centers could be added as a permitted use in the downtown Lawton Urban Renewal Plans, while acknowledging a broader change city staff might be considering.

Commissioners were acting on recommendation from the Lawton Urban Renewal Authority (LURA), which adopted a resolution in mid-June to add day care center as a permitted use in the Downtown I and D-6 Urban Renewal plans. The plans cover a large swath of downtown Lawton, to include Central Mall, and were put into place during the Urban Renewal years that transformed the downtown.

The request came from Mark Cox, who wants to lease a portion of the building being used for Platt College (111 SW C) for a child care center, something that isn’t permitted under existing Urban Renewal plans or Commercial Central District zoning. The recommended change, approved by LURA, means the two plans would be amended to include day care center as a use permitted in Commercial Central District.

Planning commission action was approval of resolutions that find the new use (day care center) conforms with Lawton’s 3020 Land Use Plan. The request still must be submitted to the City Council for final approval.