Commissioners acknowledge razing project

County crews will demolish the old American Legion building at Interstate 44’s Medicine Park exit, as the former occupants start the process of determining how they will replace the structure.

The acknowledgement came Monday as the Comanche County Board of Commissioners were updated on the status of a county-owned building that had hosted a variety of community activities until fire completely destroyed the structure in February.

The occupants, including the Wichita Mountains Area Senior Citizens Center, have known since the night of the fire the building was beyond saving because of the intensity of the fire that destroyed the structure and all of its contents, despite the efforts of at least five fire departments.