Coming soon: Live fire of the Avenger weapon system on Fort Sill

As host for the 2019 Fires Conference, Maj. Gen. Wilson A. Shoffner dropped this bombshell during his opening remarks as host of the 2019 Fires Conference going on this week at Fort Sill and the Fires Center of Excellence (FCoE).

That’s big news, because when the Air Defense Artillery (ADA) School moved here from Fort Bliss, Texas, it was thought that Fort Sill’s smaller ranges would prevent air defenders from doing any live fires here. They would have to train on simulators, and if they wanted to do a live fire, they would have to convoy to McGregor Range, N.M. – which they have.

The commanding general of the FCoE and Fort Sill announced Wednesday that under Brig. Gen. Brian Gibson’s leadership as commandant of the ADA School and chief of the ADA branch, the schoolhouse will now have the ability to conduct live fire of the Avenger weapon system here at Fort Sill, which hasn’t been possible before.

“That’s a huge deal. That’s a really big deal,” Shoffner said, adding that it’s especially important to the ability of countering unmanned aerial systems.

“Globally Integrated Fires” is the theme for the 2019 Fires Conference. It was also the title of a high-energy, Hollywood-style music video that showed what the Fires community brings to the battlefield – Black Hawk helicopters sling loading, the Counter-Rocket, Artillery and Mortar (C-RAM) firing both in the daytime and at night, towed howitzers, the Multiple Launch Rocket System, the Patriot missile system and the Terminal High Altitude Air Defense System (THAAD).