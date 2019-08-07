Comanche tribal member petitions for 14 amendments to tribe's constitution

A Comanche tribal member has filed a petition and is trying to gather signatures for 14 proposed amendments to the tribe’s constitution.

Eleanor McDaniel said her proposed amendments are intended to uphold the supreme powers and authorities of the tribal council while establishing clear and limited powers and authorities of the Comanche Business Committee (CBC).

“Fourteen proposed amendments to the Comanche Constitution might seem like I am trying to invent the wheel,” McDaniel said, “but I think it is more like a flat tire we need to fix so we can move on.”