Comanche Tribal Attorney, Administrator slated for run-off

With Tuesday’s ruling by the Comanche Tribal Court’s acting chief judge, the runoff election for the Business Committee chairman and vice-chair ballot also will include the top two vote-earners for the tribal attorney and administrator.

Current Tribal Attorney Richard Grellner will face Robert Rosette on the ballot for that position. In the June general election, Grellner received 39 percent of the vote and Rosette, 32 percent.

The tribal administrator post will pit incumbent Jimmy Arterberry against John David Wahnee. Arterberry fell just short of earning the seat outright by garnering 47 percent of the vote; Wahnee received 18 percent of the vote.

In Judge Casey Ross’ ruling, it was questioned as to whether the tribal attorney and tribal administrator posts were held to election standards not found in the tribe’s constitution.