Comanche run-off election set for Jan. 12, 2019
Thu, 11/22/2018 - 3:22am Scott Rains
The much-delayed run-off election for Comanche Nation officials has been scheduled.
Following the June general election and the protracted court fight regarding qualifications for chairman candidates, a tribal court judge ruled last week that it is time to proceed. The Comanche Election Office scheduled for vote to take place Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019.
On the ballot:
•Chair: Billy Komahcheet and Willie Nelson.
•Vice-chair: Daryl Kosequetah and LaNora Parker.
•Administrator: John David Wahnee and Jimmy Arterberry.
•Lawyer: Robert Rosette and Richard Grellner.