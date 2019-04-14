Comanche Nation sets general council

The Comanche general council will joint together for its annual meeting to nominate officers and discuss the proposed 2019-2020 Fiscal Year budget.

Doors open at 9 a.m. Saturday at Watchetaker Hall at the Comanche Nation Tribal Complex, 9 miles north of Lawton. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to noon.

The meeting will begin at 1:30 p.m. after a quorum of at least 150 eligible voting age Comanches register.

The proposed $62.565 million budget will be discussed.

The $62,565,515 budget includes line-items within the Comanche Nation Gaming Contribution Funds: Revenue Allocation of $23,515,450 with $1.7 million slated for elder payments and $21,845,450 set for per capita distribution; Economic Development, $14,697,156; Community and Education, $14,697,156; a well as Tax Commission Contribution, $3,776,891.