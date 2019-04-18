Comanche Nation Casino food drive benefits Salvation Army food program

The Comanche Nation Casino has become a friend indeed to the local Salvation Army in need.

Since April 2, the casino, 402 SE Interstate Drive, has had an open food drive to build up stores to assist the Salvation Army’s Social Services Feeding Program. Through the “Tuesdays of Donation” effort, those who donate canned food items have been rewarded with opportunity for more rewards, not just karmically but also financially.

From 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. each Tuesday, those who donate four 15 ounce cans of food or larger receive a $5 free play with Comanche Credit; those who donate a case of cans receive a $10 credit, said Sally Hollingsworth, casino marketing manager. The program ends next Tuesday.

“This is our way we can help,” she said.

Hollingsworth said the Salvation Army had reported its food supplies were nearly depleted. It seemed a perfect opportunity for the casino to do its part for the community. She said her job is more than marketing, it includes extending a hand to the city as a partner with the tribe’s gaming operation.