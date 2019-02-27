Comanche man claims self defense for stabbing

A 27-year-old Comanche man is in jail on $150,000 bond after he admitted to stabbing a man while, he claimed, he “was trying to defend himself.”

Shawn Tait Byrd appeared in Stephens County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon as well as a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer, records indicate. He faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted of the felony.

Byrd was arrested following the Thursday night incident. Stephens County Sheriff’s Deputy Jaime Murillo said in the court affidavit that he’d been called around 11:15 p.m. to a stabbing at the Meridian Quick Mart and arrived to find the victim and his juvenile female friend. The victim was bleeding from his left thigh and lost consciousness twice while speaking with the deputy.

The female said she’d been pushed to the ground. Her mother arrived and said the incident happened at Byrd’s home in Comanche. The girl told Murillo she didn’t see what happened – that she’d heard yelling and ran away.