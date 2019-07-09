Comanche County Free Fair winding down with one day left

One nice thing about keeping your project animals at the Lawton FFA chapter’s school farm: The Comanche County Fairgrounds is right around the corner.

Elizabeth Kopsky should know. If there’s one thing her 165-pound Crossbreed barrow loves to do, it’s roll in the mud.

“He loves the mud. Actually, I had him out earlier, and he decided that he wanted to roll in it, so yeah, he absolutely loves it,” she averred.

The judge probably wouldn’t look kindly on having a messy pig in his ring, though.

“I definitely have some scrubbing to do before the show tonight,” said Elizabeth.

So the MacArthur High School senior went straight to the pig barn after she got out of school Thursday to pack all her show stuff together for the Comanche County Free Fair’s swine judging.

It’s a big convenience to have the school farm so close by, Elizabeth finds.

“Oh, for sure. We don’t have to worry about pigs getting too hot on the way there or anything. It’s really nice.”

A breeze wafted through the open stalls as she spoke, and fans were blowing on the pigs all the time to keep them cool.

“On 100-degree days it’s really hard. We just spray them down a lot,” Elizabeth said.

There was no crowd at the wash rack when she took Toby into an enclosed stall, sopped him down and gave him a good scrubbing.

One other nice thing about the fair is the hours. Her mother, Tonya Kopsky, works during the day, so the decision the Comanche County Fairgrounds Trust Authority made in 2017 to switch the fair to evening hours makes perfect sense for them. Mom gets to come root for Elizabeth when she’s in the show ring without taking time off from her job.

Elizabeth said this is her third year to participate in Lawton FFA and the presentation of her pig at area stock shows. She is currently the Comanche County 4-H Club president as well. When she was a sophomore, “my ag teacher pushed me to do it, and I ended up falling in love,” she said.

That was Pete Dempsey, who in a quirky game of musical chairs, is now at Cache, former Lawton High School ag educator Chris Conway now has his old job at MacArthur, and former Indiahoma ag educator Heavin Kern now has Conway’s old job at Lawton High.

Elizabeth showed a Crossbreed when she was a sophomore, too. She acquired that one in October for the fall season, but Toby she got in May for the summer season. He was “itty-bitty” – maybe 50 pounds – but he’s grown fast.

“Our shows normally start in August,” Elizabeth said.