Comanche Casino celebrating its 36th anniversary

The Comanche Nation Casino will celebrate its 36th anniversary today with drawings, prizes and entertainment.

Staff will be dressed in ‘80s attire and guests are encouraged to dress in ‘80s attire also, such as neon, MC Hammer pants and mullets and big hair is also appropriate.

At 8 p.m., DJ Suspense will be there as entertainment as well as 80s memorabilia and Patrick Swayze and Popeye photo ops.

For every 5 points earned on member cards, members will receive a drawing entry for a $36,000 drawing at 11:30 p.m. For every 36 points earned members will receive a special prize from the Rewards Club. Other drawings will be held from 7-11 p.m. at 30 minute intervals.