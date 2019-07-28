Cole sets town hall in Duncan

Duncan will be one of four host sites for a series of town hall meetings to be held by U.S. Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole, R-Oklahoma, in August and September.

Cole will open his Duncan town hall at noon Aug. 29 in the Seminar Room of Red River Technology Center, 3300 West Bois D’Arc. Other meetings will be Aug. 19 in Norman, Aug 21 in Chickasha, Aug. 27 in Pauls Valley and Sept. 6 in Moore.

For constituents who are unable to attend the in-person meetings, Cole will host a telephone town hall meeting beginning at 6 p.m. Aug. 20. Constituents interested in participating should call Cole’s Norman office at (405) 329-6500 or visit cole.house.gov to request dial-in details.